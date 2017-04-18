Warrensburg home uninhabitable following fire

WARRENSBURG — Several people were alerted to a fire in their home at 17 Hudson St. just before dawn April 18 and helped out of the burning structure safely by Warren County Sheriffs’ patrol officers, Warrensburg Fire Chief Justin Hull said.

The fire, which was first observed by a person driving by who saw smoke, was called in to the sheriff’s office at about 5:25 a.m., Hull said.

Nineteen firefighters of the Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Co. responded to the scene, and the fire was contained to the attic, but the home is temporarily uninhabitable because of smoke and water damage.

Chimney failure is suspected to be the cause of the fire, Hull said, noting that the house has a wood stove on the first floor, and the fire likely spread upwards behind the chimney, igniting the blaze in the attic.

No injuries occurred from the blaze, he said, noting that when he and other local firefighters arrived, they saw police escorting several people from the home.

“We had a good turnout for 5:30 a.m.,” Hull said, praising the firefighters’ work in saving the home. To prevent any potential subsequent flare-ups, firefighters were on the scene until about 7:40 a.m..

“We had a good response and a great knockdown,” Hull added, noting that the roof is still intact. “Our guys did a really great job.”