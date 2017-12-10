Warrensburg, Johnsburg students tapped for NYSSMA

× Expand Photo provided High school vocalists Carter Germain and Mariah Nissen and trumpet player James Cunniffe from the Warrensburg Central School were selected for the NYSSMA Area All-State Music Festival, Nov. 17-18.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Central School District offered its congratulations to three students for being selected to the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Area All-State Music Festival.

Carter Germain, a baritone vocalist, Mariah Nissen, first soprano vocalist, and James Cunniffe, trumpet, were selected by virtue of their musicianship at the NYSSMA solo competition.

Band director Denise Foster and vocal music teacher James Corriveau both expressed how proud they are of their students who had to compete with students from much larger school districts, saying the students’ accomplishment speaks volumes of their talent.

“The Area All-State Festival is a collection of a region’s finest music students that rehearse and perform together in a grand concert,” Corriveau said.

Students must score high in the NYSSMA solo competition to qualify with the highest scoring students being selected.

Warrensburg Central School students participate in Zone 7, which lines the east border of New York from Albany and Rensselaer counties up to Hamilton.

The festival is a two-day event featuring orchestra, band, jazz band and chorus.

Each group will work with special guest conductors in demanding rehearsals with a concert on the second day. Corriveau said Saratoga High School has hosted the Zone 7 festival for as long as he can remember.

× Expand Photo provided Thomas Fuller, a junior at Johnsburg Central School, was named to the NYSSMA Area All-State Music Festival, held at Saratoga High School, Nov. 17-18.

JOHNSBURG'S FULLER SELECTED

Johnsburg Central School vocal teacher Katy Cole confirmed junior Thomas Fuller was named as an area all-star by the NYSSMA. She said Fuller sing bass in chorus, and is also a trumpet player.

Cole said Fuller performed last week in the area all-state mixed choir at Saratoga High School, and the all-state festival will be held in Rochester this weekend.

Fuller, who scored a 96 out of 100 as a 10th grader, was the only Johnsburg student accepted this year.

“That’s a really good score,” Cole said. “He is a great student, at the top of his class, and had a lead role in the musical.”

Fuller is involved in the JCS pop singers and jazz band, was named to the all-county jazz band, and all-county concert band, for trumpet, and as a member of the all-county select chorus. Fuller was also named to the Castleton University (Vt.) honors choir.

“This keep our little school on the map,” Cole said.