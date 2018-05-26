Warrensburg native youngest observer in wartime effort

× Expand Photo provided The front page of The Warrensburg New, July 30, 1942, carried a group photo showing 41 members of the Aircraft Warning Service’s Ground Observation Corps, which served at the observation post code named DOG-531.

NORTH CREEK | During World War II, the United States was concerned hostile nations would launch attacks on the homeland, such as happened at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

The concern was not limited to the Pacific Theater. Coastal patrols were organized on the eastern seaboard, and local groups were formed with volunteers watching the skies over the Adirondacks for enemy aircraft.

In 1942, Hilda Fish was 17.

Her future husband, Earl West, was with the U.S. 9th Army fighting in Europe. Like many other Americans, Hilda wanted to do something to help the war effort, so she sought to join the Warrensburg Aircraft Warning Service.

CHILD OF WARRENSBURG

Almost 750,000 volunteered to be part of the Ground Observer Corps of the national Aircraft Warning Service (AWS), which manned 14,000 locations, 24 hours per day, in two-hour shifts.

According to John West, one of Hilda’s three sons, his mother was initially turned down when she attempted to join the AWS.

“They didn’t want to let her in because of her age,” West said.

Hilda was born Aug. 6, 1925 in Glens Falls and grew up in Warrensburg.

A child of the Great Depression, Hilda did not finish school because she needed to work to help out her family, which included her and her eight siblings. Hilda gave her parents the money she earned babysitting, delivering newspapers, and later working in the shirt factory in Warrensburg.

In 1942, she wanted to join the AWS, but they thought she was too young for the responsibility and would not be able to learn to identify aircraft by their silhouettes.

“Her response was that because she was younger she had better eyesight,” West said.

Hilda’s married sister, Loretta Moon, appealed on her sister’s behalf, and after she passed a test that showed she could identify enemy airplanes she was accepted into the AWS.

“They were doing this all over the county. Different groups were formed and would observe the sky,” said Marilyn Van Dyke, chairman of the Research Center for the Warren County Historical Society. “They were very active part of volunteer work during World War II.”