Warrensburg officials approve new restrictions on fireworks

WARRENSBURG | Commercial aerial fireworks displays in the Town of Warrensburg will now require a permit and be subject to various regulations.

The ordinance, recently enacted by the town board and filed with the Secretary of State, was prompted by complaints heard last year that some fireworks displays were being held late at night, Warrensburg Code Enforcement Officer Jim Hull said this week.

“This new ordinance protects public safety and it assures that the people who set off the fireworks are competent,” he said.

Attached to the new ordinance are applications subject to approval by the town Code Enforcement office. Applications must include a full description of the display and the temporary storage of fireworks, as well as a diagram detailing the distance to buildings, roadways, trees and obstructions.

The new regulations dictate that fireworks displays must be conducted by two licensed pyro-technicians, and the sponsoring entity must provide proof of $1 million of liability insurance or a bond of equal value.

The entity sponsoring the fireworks must submit an application in advance with a $25 non-refundable fee.

Displays must last a maximum of 30 minutes, and must begin no later than 9:30 p.m. at night during June, July and August; and begin at 9 p.m. or earlier during all other months. In addition, two dry-chemical fire extinguishers must be operative and on site.

Fireworks displays must comply with state and federal regulations — and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office must be informed in advance about any such show.

Also, fireworks displays must only occur when the prevailing wind speed is less than 30 miles per hour, and post-show cleanup of debris is mandated.

For indoors fireworks, an applicant must additionally provide certification that a show’s set, scenery and materials worn by performers are flame-retardant.

The ordinance specifies a fine of $50 for first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for subsequent violations.

The use of legal sparklers, small fountains and “bottle rockets” by individuals isn’t affected by Warrensburg’s ordinance.

Since 2015, low-level fireworks have been legal locally, after Warren County supervisors voted to allow them to be sold in the county during a month prior to the Fourth of July and for a week before New Year’s Day.

WARRENSBURG BOARD ENACTS PERSONNEL CHANGES

In other business conducted recently by the Warrensburg Town Board, the council members:

Voted to hire James Fitzgerald, former humane officer for the Warren County SPCA, as the town’s Dog Control Officer for a monthly salary of $875;

Decided to purchase a new dual-axle dump truck/snow plow through an Oneida County contract at a price of $226,946;

Voted to disburse occupancy tax funds to Ed Zibro for the 2018 Warrensburg Bike Rally in the amount of $10,631 and to the Warrensburgh Historical Society, a stipend of $858 — both as payments for advertising;

Endorsed the idea of re-drafting the ordinance governing town permits issued to vendors at the World’s Largest Garage Sale in order to clarify items that can and cannot be sold at the event, including knives and drug paraphernalia like glass pipes;

Heard from town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty that the project to extend municipal sewer service up Horicon Avenue — with lateral underground boring for sewer pipes — is to move forward within a few weeks;

Approved the hiring of one or two part-time employees to work on a temporary basis to help develop the town park at the site of the former paper mill on the Schroon River. Town employees have already cleared the site and have been working on constructing the entrance road. Geraghty said that this fall the town will likely start building a pole barn at the park and develop a river walkway there;

Heard from Geraghty that the ceremony in July to dedicate the town recreational field in honor of Warrensburg Central School coach Mary ann Bump drew a substantial crowd — about 150 people. “She was excellent with the students and so good for the entire community, and naming it in her honor was a very appropriate gesture,” he said;

Were informed that the town’s purchase of the former BP Performance Custom Trailers building in the town Industrial park, to be used as the new town highway garage, is to be consummated this week;

Endorsed rules for the use of the town’s pavilions and other recreational facilities;

Hired Cedarwood Engineering to apply for state grant funding for a proposed engineering plan to expand the town’s sewer service down Library Avenue onto Library Avenue Extension. The district now ends at Sanford Street. The application might also involve seeking funds for analyzing the feasibility of providing sewer service to James and Sanford streets;

Appointed local resident Suzanne Tyler, who serves as administrator of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, to serve on the Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals; and

Approved hiring Cedarwood Engineering to prepare grant applications for state grants to replace the town’s 12-inch water line from the town’s Alden Avenue water tank to the water main along Ridge Avenue and to develop a new town well to supplement the town’s existing four wells.