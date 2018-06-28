Warrensburg OKs sidewalks, new sewer rate

× Expand Thom Randall The Warrensburg Town Board approved funding for new sidewalks along Hudson Street and the re-dedication of the town hockey field in Mary Ann Bump’s memory.

WARRENSBURG | New sidewalks along Hudson Street are set to be constructed this year after the Warrensburg Town Board allocated funding for the project at its June 13 meeting.

The Warrensburg Town Board allocated funding for the project and accepted the low bid of $92,949 submitted by A.J. Catalfamo Construction of Hudson Falls earlier this month.

The 3,570 linear feet of sidewalk will be constructed on Hudson Street from Elm Street, to the Warrensburg Cemetery and on the east side from Second Avenue to Main Street. The major portion of the sidewalk on the east side was constructed last year.

The board also approved increasing the town’s out-of-district commercial sewer rate by 50 percent over its current annual rate of $351. The new rate is $526.50 per unit. The board approved providing sewer service to a new building at Camp Echo Lake at the new rate.

MARY ANN BUMP TO BE HONORED

The town board also scheduled a memorial service for Mary Ann Bump to be held July 7 at 10 a.m.

Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the service is set to begin with re-dedication of the town hockey field in Bump’s memory.

A sign, to be affixed to the adjacent town pavilion, was ordered this month.

It will describe Bump as “a dedicated coach, teacher, mentor and friend who taught us lessons on and off the field.”

The event, undoubtedly to be attended by dozens of former students of hers as well as friends and family members, will continue until 2 p.m. with one or more field hockey games featured.

TOURISM

Warrensburg’s role in efforts to promote regional tourism were also discussed at the town board’s June meeting.

Gina Mintzer, executive director of Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, presented her organization’s projects and accomplishments in that regard.

She said that Warrensburg’s events and attributes were being promoted on the chamber’s website, publications and through presentations at tourism conventions — and that her organization was collaborating with the Warrensburg Chamber in accomplishing mutual goals.

“We’re committed to keeping our working relationship strong,” she said.

Mintzer also mentioned that the new Adirondacks Welcome Center, now under construction at the northway exit 18 rest area, would be staffed by Lake George Chamber employees.