Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market continues to evolve

× Expand Photo provided The Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market gives small farms a platform to sell products and serves as a launchpad to grow and move into larger markets. Pictured above: Participants enjoy an event at last year’s installment.

WARRENSBURG — Teresa Whalen said she is apprehensive every spring as she starts organizing the local farmers market.

But every year, fears over participation fail to materialize, and the market is a success.

The Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market is entering its 19th year, and is currently seeking vendors for a Memorial Day-area launch date.

The producer-only market, held on Friday afternoons, is the only one of its kind between Ticonderoga and Glens Falls.

Market Manager Teresa Whalen said the market is more than just a place to pick up fresh local food: It gives producers a critical platform to showcase their product, gain a foothold into other markets and develop their entrepreneurial opportunity.

Take Echo Creek Farm, for instance.

The Washington County-based operation’s presence at the event netted the family-run organic vegetable farm a profile in Capital Living magazine.

That exposure led to a boost of confidence and experience. The owners expanded their offerings, and now have a Consumer Supported Agriculture program where customers can select from dozens of items each week for a set price.

A CSA, Whalen explained, is major milestone for all small farms because it expands their customer base while also helping to bridge a financing link through no-interest loans.

“It’s great see these farms nurtured and coming to market at very little cost,” Whalen said.

And as these small farmers in Warren and Washington counties grow and move onto bigger markets, they continue to garner loyalty from some of their earlier customers.

“It’s a true testament to the stability and loyalty that a lot of our customers have to be able to maintain relationships for them,” Whalen said.

The long-running event, first established by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc., also serves as a summertime anchor for the community, encouraging use and further revitalization of the Schroon River waterfront, including live concerts and other artisan events.

Whalen also said she envisions the market and their associated festivals as a catalyst for visits to explore the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District and other foodie destinations — including Oscar’s Smokehouse and local restaurants.

“Our market is constantly evolving,” Whalen said.

The Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market runs Friday afternoons from Memorial Day to Columbus Day Weekends. For further information, or to join the market, contact Teresa Whalen at taawhalen@yahoo.com or phone at 518-466-5497.