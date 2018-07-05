Warrensburg Wrestling Club’s golf tourney coming up

× Expand Stock image Golf The 14th annual golf tournament sponsored by the Warrensburg Wrestling Club is set for Saturday, July 14 at Cronin’s Golf Resort.

WARRENSBURG | The 14th annual golf tournament sponsored by the Warrensburg Wrestling Club is set for Saturday, July 14 at Cronin’s Golf Resort, and reservations are now being sought.

This golf tournament is the primary fundraiser for the organization which supports wrestling programs of all levels offered to youth and teenagers in Warrensburg, Thurman and Bolton.

The tee-off time for the golf tournament, a four-person scramble, is 8 a.m. on July 14.

On-site registration starts at 7 a.m., although advance reservations can be made by calling Scott McKenna at 518-623-4565 or Mark Trapasso at 518-744-7390.

Over $1,000 in prizes, much of it in cash, is to be awarded in the tourney. Food and beverages will be served throughout the day.

The cost is $55 per person for a members of Cronin’s Golf Club and $85 otherwise.

A steak roast immediately follows the tournament, and the meal’s cost is included in the above fees.

For those who attend the steak roast only, the cost is $25 per person.

Those participating should RSVP with payment by July 11, which can be mailed to: Warrensburg Wrestling Club, 21 Blackberry Lane, Warrensburg, NY 12885.

In addition to fully supporting the youth wrestling program, the club provides vital funding for the wrestling team at Warrensburg High School which has won various top regional awards, Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach Scott McKenna said this week.

The Wrestling Club pays for off-season wrestling meets and tournament entry fees, travel to tournaments, and wrestling gear for students of low-income families, McKenna said.

In past years, the Club has — through the generosity of its members and donors — provided sets of wrestling mats and other equipment for Warrensburg High.

Sponsorships of the golf tournament can be secured by calling either of the above phone numbers.

The Warrensburg High School Wrestling Team has accomplished an unequaled record in recent years.

Last winter, the team won third place in the New York State Dual Meet Championships, took first place in the state qualifier tournament, won the Adirondack League Championship, and captured the Section II Class D championship. It was the third straight year for the team to win the latter two titles.

In recognition of the Warrensburg Wrestling Team’s accomplishments, Coach Mark Trapasso was named the 2018 Section II Division II “Coach of the Year.”

Eyeing a goal of continuing the team’s unparalleled success, McKenna urged area citizens to participate in the July 14 tournament.

“We welcome area residents and visitors to enjoy a day of golf and the festivities afterwards,” he said. “Your support for wrestling in our area will be much appreciated.”