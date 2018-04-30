Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. meeting set

WARRENSBURG | Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. (WBI) will host its annual Spring Membership Meeting & Presentation on Wednesday, May 2 at The Glen Lodge Bed & Breakfast located at the Glen on Route 28 in Warrensburg.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m.; a pot luck dinner and business meeting is at 6 p.m. and a presentation will follow at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker, Monika Boston, is a Warren County Master Gardener and former WBI board member.

Boston is employed by Balet Flowers & Design in Ballston Spa, where she has gained specific knowledge on the selection of plant varieties that have characteristics best suited for use in design.

She will recommend flowers for cutting gardens, show how to care for cut florals and share flower arranging tools, tips and tricks.

All are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring friends.

RSVP to Chairperson Teresa Whalen at 518-466-5497 or taawhalen@yahoo.com.