Warrensburgh Green Thumb Perennial Swap set for weekend

Master Gardeners to share wisdom at annual springtime event

by

WARRENSBURG — Dozens of gardeners and horticulture enthusiasts will be gathering Saturday, May 27 to share gardening ideas and exchange plants at Warrensburgh Beautification’s 19th annual Green Thumb Perennial Swap.

The event is to be held 9 a.m. until noon in Warrensburgh Riverfront Park. For nearly 20 years, people from a wide region visit the event, swapping not only excess plants from their gardens, but sharing information about flowers they grow or seek to raise — or  identifying mystery plants.

Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be on hand to test the soil pH, answer questions on soil and light conditions and local climate. as well as providing informational handouts. 

Free native tree and shrub seedlings will be available compliments of Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District.

The Riverfront Park is located on Route 418 — River St. in Warrensburg — across from Curtis Lumber.

The perennial swap, the oldest event of its type in the Capital Region, is considered a welcome rite of spring by those attending. All are welcome to enjoy the convivial socializing.

For details, contact Teresa Whalen at 466-5497 or via email at: warrensburgh.beautification@yahoo.com.  For advance information on soil testing, contact Ruth Fruda at 623-9489.

