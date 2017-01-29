Warrensburgh Museum exhibit to feature historical cartoons

WARRENSBURG — A new exhibit, “The Toons of Paul Gurney,” coming to the Warrensburgh Museum of Local History.

An observant and talented youth, Paul Gurney drew cartoons of various aspects of life in Warrensburg in the early 20th century, from the classroom to a local barber shop.

An opening reception will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, between 1 and 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The exhibit will remain on view through May.

Paul Gurney was born in 1904 and grew up in Warrensburg. He was talented both musically and artistically. He graduated from Cornell University in 1927 as an architect and two years later, he designed the bandstand which is now an iconic symbol of Warrensburg.

He went on to become chief architect and engineer for Montgomery Ward in Chicago, serving in that company from 1934 to his retirement in 1969.

During that time he also served in World War II, achieving the rank of major in the 393rd Engineers. He served in England, France, Belgium and Germany.

Following his retirement, he corresponded with Kathleen Goodman, a correspondent at the Warrensburg News, resulting in a serious of pen and ink drawings and lengthy descriptions of the people and events pictured, now the material for this exhibit.

The Warrensburgh Museum, at 3754 Main Street, is open Wednesdays, 12-4 p.m. and Sundays, 1-3 p.m. and by appointment.

Admission is free.

The museum is fully handicap accessible. Parking is at the rear of the building.

For more information, contact the museum director, Steve Parisi, at 232-7349 or visit whs12885.org.

The museum, founded in 1975, is a joint venture of the Town of Warrensburg and the Warrensburgh Historical Society.