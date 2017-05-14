Warrensburgh Museum seeks World War I memorabilia

× Expand Photo provided The Warrensburg Museum of Local History is seeking artifacts from World War 1 that may be connected to the area.

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburgh Museum of Local History is inviting residents to participate in their upcoming exhibit about Warrensburg’s participation in World War I.

Area residents are invited to lend the museum artifacts, photographs, letters, diaries and remembrances of family members and friends who may have participated either militarily or on the home front. All material will be returned.

The museum’s permanent collection includes the diary written by Joseph Aiken during his service as an ambulance driver in Italy and France 1918 to 1919. The diary has been transcribed and excerpted, along with actual snapshots taken by Aiken. Also on display at the museum is Aiken’s army uniform, donated by his daughter, Josephine.

The World War I exhibit will formally open to the public with a reception on Sunday, July 2 between 1-3 p.m. The exhibit will remain up through October.

More information is available at the museum or by contacting the museum director, Steve Parisi, at 232-7349 or at parisi39@yahoo.com.

The Warrensburgh Museum of Local History is open year round on Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 1-3 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is free.