Washington County lawmaker joins race for Congress

× Expand Photo provided Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

GREENWICH | The field of candidates seeking to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik grew larger this week as another candidate has joined the race.

Greenwich Town Supervisor Sara Idleman announced her decision to run Thursday afternoon on social media.

“I’m excited about it,” Idleman told The Sun on Friday morning.

More details will be be rolled out at the formal campaign announcement on Jan. 6 at the Greenwich Elks Lodge No. 2223, she said.

Idleman, a Democrat, has served as town supervisor for eight years, and sits on the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

According to her website, Idleman is lifelong resident of Easton and Greenwich.

The lawmaker, who taught government and American history in Cambridge and Greenwich central schools for 25 years, grew up on a dairy farm.

“She understands the challenges that so many small businesses, farms, rural towns and residents in our region face on a day-to-day basis and is dedicated to representing that voice in government,” her website states.

Idleman is the eighth candidate seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The others include Don Boyajian (Cambridge, Washington County), Tanya Boone (Granville, Washington County), Tedra Cobb (Hermon, St. Lawrence County), Ronald Kim (Queensbury, Warren County), Emily Martz (Saranac Lake), Patrick Nelson (Stillwater, Saratoga County) and Katie Wilson (Keene, Essex County).

Two Republican candidates have also filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Steve Krieg, a Republican-turned-Democratic Plattsburgh optometrist, ended his candidacy in mid-December.

FUNDRAISING DEADLINE LOOMS

Idleman’s entry to the crowded field comes two days before the Dec. 31 fourth quarter fundraising deadline.

Stefanik, a Republican, raised $279,560 in the third quarter.

Boyajian, an environmental lawyer, led the Democratic pack with $208,000 raised ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.

The race is poised to an expensive one as candidates compete to pick off Stefanik, a moderate Republican who is seeking a third term against the backdrop of a highly unpopular president.

Mike Derrick, the Democratic nominee in 2016, raised about $1.24 million during the entire campaign cycle.

Candidates now are on track to surpass that seven months before the first nominating contest in June.

Several hopefuls have been traveling the expansive district, engaging in retail politics and making their cases to voters and small knots of progressive activists.

A candidate’s forum is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls.