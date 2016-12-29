Wastewater, water rates to increase in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Starting Jan. 1, town residents will notice an increase in their water and wastewater bills.

On Dec. 19, the town of Plattsburgh unanimously approved the new wastewater and water fee schedule for next year.

Residents within the water district will see their annual bill increase to $40.95 per quarter for the first 7,000 gallons used, up from the current $39.

Residents within the wastewater district will see an slight raise of $1 up to $21 for the first 7,000 gallons used.

The rates for every 1,000 gallons used afterwards will also increase: water by 8 cents up to $1.67 and wastewater by 23 cents up to $4.73.

Users on the outskirts of town — Schuyler Falls, Woods Mills, Macey Lane and Beekmantown — will also see an increase in both. Those exact figures will be dependent on their individualized contracts, said Scott Stoddard, director of water and wastewater for the town.

“Things go up over time,” he said. “So we have to make up for that difference somehow.”

Stoddard said the 5 percent jumps come from an increase in operating expenses, such as the sampling and monitoring of the town’s water supply for lead and copper.

An 8 percent jump in health insurance, which is affecting municipalities across the state to varying degrees, also contributed.

Keeping the infrastructure up-to-date for incoming residences and commercial businesses, like Norsk Titanium, is one of the biggest reasons for the increases, said Stoddard.

“It’s important for us to keep everything at a ready state,” he said. “That’s why we little increases each year.”

To view a copy of the fee schedule, visit www.townofplattsburgh.com. For more information, contact Stoddard at 518-562-6891 or scotts@townofplattsburgh.org.