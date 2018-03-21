Water bills still issued three years after house demolished

× Expand Unpaid water bills may be treated like unpaid taxes in the Town of Johnsburg, so property owners are advised to make sure the town knows to take demolished houses off the tax rolls and water billing lists.

JOHNSBURG | Note to homeowners:

If you tear down your house, you’re still on the hook for water bills unless you inform local officials that the structure no longer exists.

Such was the case facing Town of Johnsburg officials earlier this month when confronted by a homeowner with an outstanding balance.

Councilwoman Laurie Arnheiter reported that a property owner, who has not been identified, had received a water bill for a River Road property where the house was torn down three years ago.

The North Creek Water District bills residential property owners a flat rate of $220.80 annually.

There are no water meters to indicate how much water is being used — if any. If the water district customer ignores the water because he or she is not using it, the amount of the bill can be attached to the property, just like unpaid taxes.

Assessor Christian Holt said he was aware that the house was torn down, but the property is still privately owned, and there might be plans to construct a new home there in the future.

But the property owner has never made an attempt to get the no-longer-existing house off the tax rolls or the water department’s ledger, he said.

“It’s all based on paper,” Holt said.

The specific piece of paper the town would look for as an assessor is a “certificate of completion” issued by the Warren County Fire Prevention & Building Code Enforcement office.

That office’s administrator, Charles Wallace, said if someone wants to demolish a structure, they would start by visiting their town’s zoning office, which would issue a zoning compliance certificate.

The county’s code office would issue a demolition permit, perform a pre-demolition and post-demolition inspection, and then issue a certificate to the applicant.

The applicant could be the property owner or the contractor doing the demolition. In either case, a copy of the certificate is sent to the town zoning office where the demolition occurred.

Without being informed of the demolition, a water bill could be issued for a property where a house was demolished.