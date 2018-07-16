Water main break leads to boil water notice

× Expand File Photo A break in a six-inch water main on Route 9 at Landon Hill Road in Pottersville resulted in a notice to boil water in the Pottersville Water District. The notice and related testing is standard procedure when there is a water main break.

POTTERSVILLE | A three-inch hole in a six-inch water main took only two hours to repair, but resulted in a two-day boil water notice.

The Town of Chester posted on its website a public health notice issued by the state Department of Health advising all customers of the Pottersville Water District to boil their drinking water or drink bottled water until the municipal water passed DOH tests.

The ban was lifted Monday afternoon after receiving the green light from the DOH office in Glens Falls.

The public health notice dated Thursday said there was a water main break, and to ensure there were no disease causing organisms in the water customers should boil drinking water at a rolling boil for one minute, or use bottled water.

The advisory can only be lifted after two consecutive days of satisfactory bacteriological sample results acknowledged by the DOH.

Pottersville Water District Superintendent Jason Monroe said the water main, located at Landon Hill Road and U.S. 9, was shut down between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. while a crew repaired the break.

Monroe said there was no obvious reason for the break other than the age of the line and pressure on the road surface.

“It just developed a hole in the top of the pipe,” he said.

In the winter, a nearby service line broke due to freezing temperatures.

Monroe said shutting off the water in the main reverses the pressure and creates a vacuum in the line which can draw in contaminants. He took a water sample after the repair on Thursday and would take another Friday to submit to the DOH.

Jill Montag, a state DOH spokesperson, said the tests are confirmatory testing to ensure that the water is safe to drink and is standard protocol after water main breaks.