Water rates stable for next year

Ticonderoga Town Councilor Wayne Taylor stands in front of the HydroSource Associates drill rig in the town's Streetroad hamlet. A municipal well drilled there is expected to go online at some point, replacing surface water sources.

TICONDEROGA – The planned uniform charge schedule for the public water system in Ticonderoga will probably have to wait until the first quarter of 2017.

Water and sewer rates will remain the same for 2017, so there’s no hurry, town officials say.

The Town of Ticonderoga is planning a workshop to draft a consistent chart of user charges for water and sewer utilities, Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said.

The town sets water rates based on EDUs, or Equivalent Dwelling Units, a unit of measure for customers. For residential customers, a single-family dwelling unit is one EDU, a duplex is two EDUs, and an apartment building is one EDU per apartment. Commercial customers are assigned EDUs based on usage.

Lord Howe Estates, a senior housing complex, has a special arrangement in which they pay one-half EDU per home.

Moses Circle Senior Apartments has asked for a similar break on water rates there.

“Moses Circle wants the same, but we can’t do it,” Giordano said. “If we did, everyone would come and want the same deal.”

The system would no longer be able to support itself, because the rates are based on the town’s costs, so they’re instead going to draft a uniform user fees chart.

“We thought we could do it sooner,” the supervisor said. “Now it’s the first quarter of 2017.”

Giordano said he plans to met with Moses Circle residents to discuss the situation, including the rates and the cautionary notices the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires them to send that say surface water supplies such as those used by the town can be contaminated by fecal bacteria.

The annual warning notices alarmed some Moses Circle residents, who believed that meant the water was contaminated, when in fact the water is OK.

The town plans to switch sometime next year from a surface water source at Gooseneck Pond to a municipal well drilled in the Streetroad hamlet.