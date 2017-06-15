Water supply project starts in town of Thurman

THURMAN — The Town of Thurman has started a project on June 12 which will restore water to five properties where wells were affected by road salt being stored by the town.

Town supervisor Cynthia Hyde said the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) required the town to install alternate water supply for the affected properties.

“Typically, a town doesn’t do things to private property,” Hyde said, “but in this case there was an order of consent by the DEC.”

Hyde said salt being stored in the town’s salt shed leached into the soil and affected five properties to the extent that the DEC ordered the town to provide the properties with another source of drinking water.

A fact sheet posted on the town’s website indicates that 13 residential wells along Athol and Cameron Roads were tested for elevated levels of sodium and chloride. Studies over the last 30 years have linked elevated levels of sodium and chloride in drinking water with highway deicing efforts.

“The salt (in groundwater) is a result of the town salt shed behind town hall,” Hyde said. “That is how this all started.”

According to Hyde, Cedarwood Engineering Services out of Warrensburg has oversight of the project, which began with the replacement of the salt shed.

Hyde, who took over as supervisor in February, said there have already been changes to the town’s road salt storage facility. She said the town had to build a new salt shed, which was constructed on the same spot as the old one. She said the new design is supposed to keep further contamination from happening.

“That was completed previous to this project,” she said. “That took a quite a few years.”

Hyde said the five resident-owned properties would not be charged for the water being supplied.

“There is no (municipal) water system. This is not a water district where people pay,” Hyde said.

The town’s 1,200 residents get water from private wells. She said the alternative water supply project is essentially a well on a larger scale, with a larger pump, with the installation of water lines to the five houses affected by the salt contamination.

Hyde said besides the engineers, the town has hired a construction company, a well driller, and electrical contractors for the project, with work to be done by the town’s highway department.

“We’re happy this is all moving forward. We’re pleased to provide people with clean drinking water,” Hyde said.

On Tuesday, June 13, the town council was expected to authorize a bond anticipation note for $313,000 to fund the project.

The town agreed in March to accept the provisions of the order of consent to avoid penalties issued by the DEC.