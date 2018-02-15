Waterfront forum reset

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The former Port Henry Village Hall on Main Street, now additional town offices.

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah waterfront development informational meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

A snowstorm forced cancellation of the initial session, and Councilor Luci Carpenter said it’s back on for the former Port Henry Village Hall on Main Street.

At a recent Moriah Town Council meeting, Carpenter said the Town Waterfront Development Committee has been meeting to discuss best uses for the town’s two campgrounds on Lake Champlain.

The town hired consultant Michael Crane of Burlington, Vt. using a $75,000 state grant, and he’s recently sent a project status report, she said.

“He has been meeting with developers and real state advisers in New York,” Carpenter said. “He’s redone the (development) model with financial modifications.”

She said of the three possible developments scenarios in the waterfront plan, they’re settled on one they believe can be accomplished.

“The committee recommended scenario number two, which is campground improvements and additions,” Carpenter said.

Scenario two is building yurts and cabins and an improved campground for Bulwagga Bay. The first was modest improvements, while the third was attracting a developer to build a waterfront hotel.

The yurts and cabins would attract more visitors to the campground, increasing revenue, which is used to offset town property taxes.

As the town prepares to reopen its two public campgrounds on Lake Champlain in May, the council rehired managers for the two sites.

Wayne and Ruth Plunkett will manage Bulwagga Bay Campground for $17,300, while Norman and Tammy Wright will run Champ RV Park for $16,500.

“They’re both (couples) coming back,” Councilor Paul Salerno said.

He said camping usage looks good for this season.

“We’ve had requests for six or seven additional campers, in addition to the seasonal campers we had last year,” he said.