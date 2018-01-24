Waterfront plan advances

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Town of Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground could be the site of a new hotel if a consultant finds investors.

MORIAH | Putting the Town of Moriah Waterfront Development Plan into play is the job of a newly-hired consultant with experience in securing private investment.

The first Town Waterfront Committee meeting was held with consultant Michael Crane, Councilor Luci Carpenter said nat the recent town council meeting

“Mr. Crane went to New York City; he’s talking with real-estate developers, investors,” she said.

There will be a February public informational meeting to present the town waterfront plan as approved by the town board, she said

“There’s going to be a lot of public meetings,” she said. “We want to put it out there.”

Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 is the new town cable channel, she said, replacing channel 17, and future sessions will be broadcast on that channel.

Crane, based in Burlington, Vt., previously prepared a report on the two town-owned campgrounds on Lake Champlain that advanced three possible outcomes.

One is an upgrade to the town campground of $800,000 in landscaping, motorcoach sites, playground, swimming pool and an entertainment venue.

The seasonal rate would increase by about $1,000, Crane said, based on a survey of 40 other campgrounds and their rates.

The second is a modern RV park with cabins and yurts, and all the improvements of the first scenario, for $1.1 million.

The third would add a hotel at the parcel, with 50 rooms, along with 25 cabins and 24 yurts.

The hotel would cost $4.6 million, and the cabins and yurts, $300,000. Twenty full-time jobs would be created.

All the scenarios include the town getting out of the campground management business, and starting a waterfront commission with a campground manager.

Crane is working on finding investors for the third scenario.

The town would still own the campgrounds, but no longer manage them.

Municipal income would increase to $1.3 million for plan one, $2.1 million for two, and $10 million for three, after one was put into place.

The town would need investors for the various scenarios, and they would receive a rate of return on their speculation. The state also has $500,000 grants available, Crane said.

The town is using a $75,000 state grant to finance his services on phase two of the study.

Outgoing Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague reported to the town on chamber activities last year.

The chamber has 83 members now, she said.

“Champ Day 2017 drew a record crowd,” she said. “The barbecue sold out. The only problem was a lack of parking. Participants made the most of the rain day that was Labor Day (parade).”

Linda Smyth is the newly-elected chamber president.