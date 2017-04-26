Waterfront plan goes to next step

× Consultant Michael Crane (standing) talked about development scenarios for Moriah’s town-owned waterfront on Lake Champlain at a public meeting recently. From left are Crane and councilors Paul Salerno and Tim Garrison. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH — The next step in a newly-released Moriah waterfront development plan is up to the Moriah Town Council.

The final meeting with consultant Michael Crane of Burlington-based Crane Associates ended with the ball in the town’s court.

The forum was attended by about 20 people at the Town Courthouse recently.

“This has been a great community to work in,” Crane said. “It’s been a real pleasure.”

He said the Moriah Waterfront and Economic Strategy Plan addressed the question, “How do we use the waterfront to maximize economic opportunity for the town?”

The Town of Moriah owns extensive Lake Champlain shoreline both at the town’s Bulwagga Bay Campground and at the Champ RV Park and Campground it acquired when the Village of Port Henry dissolved on March 31.

Crane said he did a public intercept survey at various locations around the community, asking residents their opinions of the town waterfront.

“They (citizens) highly welcome tourism and the hospitality industry,” he said. “They highly praise this waterfront, but (say) it needs some work. They want to see it cleaned up, some more activities down at the waterfront.”

People surveyed said the lakeshore could use a hotel, easy access to the lake, better signage and some water-based activities.

The Bulwagga Bay Campground has 175 sites, Crane said, of which 156 are occupied every year by seasonal campers.

Crane said he compared the town’s operation to 40 other campgrounds in the region, and found the average per site profit at those was $794, but only $416 at Bulwagga Bay.

He said he sent seasonal campers a survey, and most said the town’s rates were too high.

“Your potential is twice the amount (charged),” Crane said. “They’re (seasonals) paying about half what other campsites charge, and they say it’s a lousy deal.”

The rate the town charged in 2015 was about $1,000 under the average seasonal rate at other campgrounds, although it has less features than the others, he said.

The rate is going up from about $1,600 to $1,900, Town Councilman Paul Salerno said.

“We raised it,” he said. “They’ll have to pay more.”

The Bulwagga Bay Campground generated $309,568 in revenue in 2015, and netted $71,052 when debt service for previous improvements was included. Without the debt service, it would have made about $102,000 in profit, he said.

The benefit to taxpayers was $51 less in property taxes on the average house.

Crane outlined three possible scenarios for the Bulwagga Bay Campground.

- #1 would make improvements for about $800,000.

- #2 would add cabins and yurts for $1.1 million.

- #3 would construct a hotel for $9.4 million.

“All three scenarios get the town out of the campground business,” Crane said, by forming a management group and bringing in investors.

The Champ RV Park, under the plan, would be converted to a public performance space and would no longer be a campground.

Crane said the next step is to form a local economic development board, identify funding sources, and work with a hospitality-industry developer.

The town should also do a feasibility analysis and create a development model for Bulwagga Bay, he said, as well as conducting a public engagement process.

They should improve connectivity between the two campgrounds and create a waterfront trail, he said. Champ RV Park and Bulwagga Bay Campground are less than a mile apart.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the State Department of State, which funded Crane’s study, has said another $75,000 is available to start implementing the plan.

“Find a developer,” Crane said. “Someone needs to manage it. The future of Port Henry/Moriah is bright. There’s a lot to be encouraged by.”