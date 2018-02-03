× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry A public information meeting on the Moriah/Port Henry waterfront will be held Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Port Henry Village Hall. The Town of Moriah owns two public campgrounds on Lake Champlain.

MORIAH | How the Town of Moriah develops its Lake Champlain waterfront will be the topic of a public forum at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The “Future of the Moriah/Port Henry Waterfront” meeting at the former Port Henry Village Hall on Main Street is open to all and will feature Moriah officials and consultant Michael Crane talking about plans for use of the lakefront at the two town-owned campgrounds.

Crane developed a plan to utilize the Bulwagga Bay Campground for lodging like yurts, cabins or even a hotel, while directing seasonal camping use to the Port Henry RV Park Campground.

Town Councilor Luci Carpenter will moderate the session.

“Find out what the Waterfront Development Plan is really all about,” Carpenter said. “Meet the committee members, ask questions, share your thoughts. This is a public informational meeting.”

She said results of market research on the waterfront will be discussed, and residents can share their opinions on use of the properties.

“What is the future of the waterfront, how should it be used, what is its greatest potential,” she said of topics at the forum.

Crane was recently hired as a marketing consultant for the waterfront plan phase two, using a $75,000 state grant. He’s been seeking potential investors for the project.