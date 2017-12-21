Watering Tub closed after testing positive for E.coli

× Expand Photo provided The Horicon Town Board has voted unanimously to shut down the Watering Tub permanently.

HORICON | The Horicon Town Board unanimously voted Nov. 14 to put a cork in the Watering Tub after a test of water quality turned up E.coli.

The spring-fed water source is located off state Route 8 in near the Schroon River.

“We can’t take a chance with people’s health,” said Supervisor Matt Simpson. “I removed the spout after it failed, and on Nov. 14, I brought it to the attention of the board.”

The Sun reported in June that the Watering Tub had failed water quality tests in four of the previous five months, testing positive for coliform.

Simpson said Horicon Health Officer Lynn Keil advised him a water sample tested by the Queensbury Water Department in late October had tested positive for E.coli. a type of fecal coliform bacteria commonly found in the intestines of animals and people.

Its presence is a sign of recent contamination by sewage or animal waste.

During rainfalls or snowmelts, the bacteria may wash into creeks, rivers, streams, lakes or groundwater.

Children and the elderly are most susceptible to becoming more seriously ill from E.coli.

Symptoms of infections vary for each person, but often include very bad stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting.

Infections can range from very mild to life-threatening.

The Million Dollar Beach in Lake George was closed for several months in the spring due to positive tests for E.coli.

UNSAFE

Simpson said a sign had long been posted near the Watering Tub advising the public the water was not potable, meaning not safe for drinking.

After a series of tests showed the presence of coliform, the Watering Tub was cleaned and treated, and a sign was posted telling people the water had failed water quality tests and the Watering Tub was closed.

“People were still getting water,” Simpson said. “When it tested positive for E.coli, it was shut down completely: the town board acted officially to close the Watering Tub.”

Simpson said it is difficult to locate the origin of the bacteria, saying it could be form a dead animal or animal waste, and the town is unable to protect the Watering Tub as a water source.

Simpson said the popular mainstay is not owned by Horicon, but rather the Schroon Lake Park District, which is represented by commissioners from the towns of Chester, Horicon and Schroon.

“They have asked us to close it for years out of concern of liability,” Simpson said. “People are unhappy about it, but I’m unwilling to risk someone’s safety.”