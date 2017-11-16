Wbg.’s ‘Buy Local Saturday’ features holiday discounts, giveaways, wine tastings

WARRENSBURG | Businesses in Warrensburg are launching an concerted effort next weekend to encourage people to accomplish their holiday shopping in town.

Retail discounts, giveaways, coupons, and artisans’ demonstrations are all to be featured Saturday Nov. 25 as shoppers visit stores in Warrensburg for the town-wide pre-holiday promotion called Buy Local Warrensburg.

In this year’s edition of the popular event, shoppers will be stopping in at participating enterprises — designated by an “Buy Local” orange sign — where they pick up a “Shop Warrensburg” tote, which contains a map of the participating retailers and a coupon book.

Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce executive Suzanne Tyler said that shopping in town has many benefits.

“In our local stores, you receive outstanding personal service as well as a unique selection of gift items that you can’t get anywhere else,” she said. “And in our Buy Local event, you’ll get great deals as well.”

Among the shops participating in the event are Deadwood Mountain Trading Co. at 3754 Main Street across from the town bandstand offering an incredible array of artistically crafted home decor items, rustic furniture, blown and fused glass as well as fine art.

Downtown, Miller Antiques & More, home of an unbelievable array of antiques and collectibles — much of it originating in the Adirondacks — will be offering 20 percent off anything red or green.

Both stores will likely be hosting local artisans demonstrating their works-in-progress.

Again this year, Holy Cross Episcopal Church will be holding children’s activities including a “Candy Walk” in addition to a soup luncheon in their parish hall.

The Warrensburgh Museum of Local History will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., welcoming people, at no charge — as always — to peruse their remarkable collection of artifacts and displays as well as recent acquisitions.

Located in the VFW building at 3754 Main St., the museum will be offering complimentary refreshments during the day, as well as discounts on their selection of books on local and regional history.

For those who seek to partake in the holiday “spirits,” Both Ray’s Liquors and Jack’s Liquors will be hosting wine tastings during the event. Both stores are offering special discounts for those buying locally.