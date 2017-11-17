Wbg. Senior thanksgiving Dinner set for Sunday

WARRENSBURG | The treasured tradition of a savory community Thanksgiving meal is undoubtedly to be enjoyed this weekend.

The Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company is holding their annual Senior Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 at their firehouse at 18 Elm St., and local residents are encouraged to participate in the free event, Fire Company President Kevin Geraghty said.

“Anybody who needs a good meal, show up on Sunday between noon and 2 p.m.,” he said.

Enjoyed annually for 16 consecutive years by 225 to 250 residents, the dinner is renowned for its convivial socializing as well as appetizing food.

The menu this year features roast turkey, homemade stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, winter squash, vegetables, a dinner roll — and desserts created by the fire co. members and their spouses.

Take-outs are available by calling 623-9766 in advance and leaving a message.

“We serve people all they want,” Geraghty said. “Also, they can eat a serving and then take home servings for family members.”

The seniors who are homebound and are enrolled in the local Meals on Wheels program will automatically be receiving a dinner delivered to their door, Geraghty added.

The full membership of the fire company will be preparing and serving the food, likely assisted by local Girl Scouts as waitstaff. The event is to be held in the former firehouse garage, which is now used as a community room — the fire trucks are now housed in the adjacent new garage.

Geraghty estimated that the fire company members will be roasting about 300 pounds of turkey. The birds were donated by Jacobs & Toney Meat Store, Oscar’s Smoke House, Price Chopper Tops Market.