Warrensburgh Farmers’ Market to open next Friday

WARRENSBURG — Opening day for the 19th season of the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market is Friday, May 26 — and music, samplings of specialty foods, handmade crafts, plus refreshments will be featured in the festivities.

To be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the market will include gardening information and recipes using local products accompanying the locally grown and prepared foods.

The market is held weekly on Friday afternoons from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Memorial Day through Columbus Day weekends, on the banks of the scenic Schroon River on River St. near Curtis Lumber.

The market is a “producer-only” market, featuring locally grown produce, wine, baked goods, preserves, maple syrup, honey, dairy, poultry, meats, plants, soaps and lotions and more.

The market will host six festivals this season, starting with the annual Rhubarb Festival to be held June 2.

Each festival will provide opportunities for youth and adults to prepare recipes, preserve the harvest and create simple crafts.

Farmers’ Market currency is given away each week to encourage support for the market’s farmers and processors.

The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market participates in the Farmers Market Nutrition Program for WIC and Seniors through various state and local agencies.

The market is sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. and works with the Master Gardener and Eat Smart NY, conducted locally by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County.

Local businesses and non-profits are welcome to drop off their brochures or flyers for display at the market. Local organizations can also reserve a free spot at the market to promote themselves and their upcoming events.

Groups and vendors seeking further information or interested in reserving a space may contact market manager Teresa Whalen at (518) 466-5497 or e-mail at taawhalen@yahoo.com.