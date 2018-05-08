WCS aims to tap new super by the end of the month

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell The Willsboro Central School Board of Education met twice last week to interview candidates for the position of Superintendent last week. Both meetings were attended by community members, but were moved into executive session and closed to the public.

WILLSBORO | The Willsboro Central School Board of Education hopes to have a new chief administrator named by the end of the month.

However, some in the community believe they should be more in the loop when it comes to the process of determining who will replace Stephen Broadwell as the superintendent of schools.

The board met Tuesday and Wednesday, May 1-2, to interview five candidates for the position, which were chosen out of a list of 10 applicants.

Board member Craig Jackson said the interviews went well, and the board will determine finalists who will be interviewed by members of a community stakeholders committee.

“We hope to have a person named by the end of May,” Jackson said.

At the May 2 meeting, board president Phyllis Klein said the school is working through a well-established process in seeking out a new superintendent.

“It certainly has been some time since Willsboro has searched for a new superintendent and it’s great to see so much interest,” Klein said. “The board is continuing to interview prospective candidates for the superintendent position. We are pleased that we received nearly a dozen candidates and have been able to narrow that down to about half of that number. After a first round of interviews, we will engage in a second round of interviews. As many of you know, a community advisory group is also meeting prospective candidates and sharing input.”

Klein said the board is using input from a recent community survey, but would not go into detail about the search process.

“In terms of the process itself, it is, of course, confidential,” she said, “The search for a new school leader is a personnel matter and by its nature and by law, confidential. This is to ensure a fair process for all candidates as well as to respect the confidentiality of those who have applied.”

CONCERNS

The meetings, which were conducted in executive session, had a fair turnout from the community. However, they were unable to express concerns as the meetings were moved into and out of executive session without a public comment period.