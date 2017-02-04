WCS alumni to display art at Richards Library

WARRENSBURG — The artwork of dozens of former local students is to be on display through February at the first-ever Warrensburg High School Alumni Art Show.

The exhibit is to be hosted at the Richards Library, and an opening public reception for the artists is to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday Feb. 9.

Long-time Warrensburg High School Art instructor Patrick Sullivan, who’s coordinating the show, invited area residents and visitors to attend the reception and view the exhibit, to be on display through Feb. 27.

Sullivan, who’s retiring after this school year, said he has experienced many memorable times through his teaching career, and the art show was a way to celebrate the former students’ talent and share memories.

“I have had the pleasure of working with so many motivated and hard-working students and the creative ideas,” he said in a letter to his former students. “The emotional expressions and visual communication that developed have inspired me every day. I realized that, as artists, you were only beginning to grow, weaving art into your lives in so many rewarding ways.”

The show is to include statements from the artists about how the visual arts have been a vital part of their lives since graduation, Sullivan said.

He said that the alumni art show will be a highlighting some outstanding talent.

“I anticipate sharing some wonderfully creative work with the community,” he said.