WCS and ELCS school boards OK sending merger review to referendum

Called an Advisory Referendum, the non-binding poll is step one in formalizing policy that would create a new school district serving Westport, Elizabethtown and Lewis and the hamlet communities among them, including New Russia, Wadhams and Stowersville.

The date set for district residents to weigh in at polls in each school is Oct. 9.

The school board decision Thursday in Westport was 4-0, minus board Vice President Jim Carroll, who was unable to attend the meeting. Carroll sent a letter expressing his support for the resolution.

The measure was unanimously approved at ELCS on Wednesday evening, 5-0.

School board members in each district expressed how important it is that community residents make the decision whether to merge or not.

In Westport, the question will be presented to voters thus: “Should the Westport Central School District and the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District be joined together as a single district by centralization (merger)?”

In the Elizabethtown-Lewis district, the question will be nearly the same: “Should the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District and the Westport Central School District be joined together as a single district by centralization [merger]?”

If the measure fails in either or both districts on Oct. 9, merger discussion ends.

ADDITIONAL FORUMS SET

WCS and ELCS have each planned additional question-and-answer sessions to help residents learn more about what has been discussed over the past 14 months in Merger Committee and in public meetings.

A public forum has been scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m. in the Donald Huntley gym at ELCS, according to ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne.

“This forum will serve as an opportunity for residents to be informed of the merger study proposal prior to the Oct. 9 vote, and for residents to share feedback on the proposal.”

A discussion in Westport is set for Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Westport school auditorium.

“That will be similar to our Aug. 29 meeting to provide an opportunity for the community to ask questions about the merger study and process,” Westport School Superintendent Josh Meyer said.

“I am very open to going and speaking with any interested group in Westport to answer any questions they might have,” Meyer said in an interview with the Sun.

Westport’s superintendent presented merger report information and answered questions at a recent town council meeting and also in a meeting with the Westport Chamber of Commerce. Meyer also is set to answer questions at fire company meetings in Wadhams and Westport.

Meyer said any other community groups could contact Westport District Clerk Jana Atwell to arrange for a presentation with time to ask and answer questions.

Informational question-and-answer sessions build from research and merger protocol relayed in a WCS/ELCS centralization Final Report that examined financial, transportation, staffing, curriculum, facilities and student population data from each district.

The study and final analysis was conducted between Aug. 2017 and April 2018 by education consultants at Castallo & Silky LLC.

It is available online: https://www.westportcs.org/domain/146

The advisory referendum on Oct. 9 is a non-binding “straw poll” designed to gauge community support for centralization.

If the measure is approved in each school district, a formal binding referendum vote would be scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

The centralization process would proceed under guidance from a newly elected school board, which would be established with a separate vote to begin work in January.

A centralized school district blending Westport and ELCS students, staff and facilities would begin formal operation in July 2019.

OCT. 9 VOTE LOCATIONS AND TIME

In Westport, the advisory referendum will take place in the hallway outside of Bulles Auditorium at Westport Central School, Oct. 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballot information can be obtained through District Clerk, Jana Atwell at 518-962-8244.

At ELCS, the advisory referendum will take place in the school’s conference room Oct. 9, from 12 to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballot information can be obtained from the ELCS District Clerk Allison Sucharzewski by phone or email: 518-873-6371 x 502

asucharzewski@elcsd.org

Once an absentee application is received, then a ballot will be sent.

SUN COMMUNITY NEWS MERGER PANEL DISCUSSION

Sun Community News is hosting a moderated panel discussion regarding the proposed merger of Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport schools.

The discussion will be held at The Depot Theatre in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Confirmed attendees include Sen. Betty Little, Champlain Valley Educational Services Superintendent Dr. Mark C Davey, ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne and WCS Interim Superintendent Josh Meyer.

The forum is open to the public and will include time for audience questions and comments.