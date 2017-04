WESTPORT — Westport Central School (WCS) will host kindergarten registration on Wednesday, June 7.

If you have a child that will be five years of age before Dec. 1, call the school at 962-8244 to register your child.

If you have a child (birth to age 4) residing within the Westport Central School District, complete the Preschool Census form available on the WCS website or contact the school.