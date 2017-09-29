WCS romps over Rams in season’s sole night game

× Expand Photo by Danielle Parker Warrensburg running back Trevor Prosser weaves his way around Rensselaer defenders on his way to score a touchdown in a matchup Sept. 22 between the two teams. Prosper rushed for 126 yards on eight carries in the night game, which drew a crowd of 700 or so fans.

WARRENSBURG — In the practices that lead up to the Sept. 22 football game against Rensselaer, Warrensburg football players executed college-level plays, ran extra drills, and were challenged “to be the best team they could be” by their coaches.

Then on Friday — under the lights in front of 700 or so fans in their once-a-year night game — the athletes fulfilled that expectation, play after play — defeating the Rams 50-6.

With breakaway runs for touchdowns, passes that fell into streaking receivers’ outstretched hands, aggressive sacks, running backs dodging defenders — the Burghers put on a show for the 800-or-so fans that experienced the event’s electricity.

Providing the voltage that lit up the night were running back Trevor Prosser, receiver/runner Cole Lanfear and playmaker Evan MacDuff.

Prosser ran, dodged and romped for 126 yards on eight carries, earning two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Evan MacDuff completed four of six passes to gain 128 yards and score two touchdowns. Both scoring passes were received by Cole Lanfear, who caught three passes for 107 yards, scoring two touchdowns, plus rushing 93 yards on 14 plays — one of them for a touchdown.

MacDuff also ran for 33 yards on two carries.

“Prosser and Lanfear are great athletes, and they’ve been huge leaders for us all year,” Perrone said, noting they both examine game videos, and practice off-season. “We were looking for MacDuff to spread it out a lot and make some big time throws, and he really did that tonight, with great pass pays and a powerful run.”

In addition, Cole Shambo ran four times, gaining 23 yards — scoring one touchdown. Mac Baker gained 19 yards on three plays, and Jesse Griffin contributed with considerable yardage and a touchdown.

The Burghers launched the game with energy, gaining considerable yardage from their first possession. Their first touchdown was a 29-yard scramble by Prosser, capped off by a conversion by Lanfear. Not long after, Lanfear caught a pass from MacDuff in a 47-yard gain for the second touchdown, converted by a run by Prosser. The third score was a 16-yard run by Lanfear, converted by Rocque.