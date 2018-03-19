WCS to hold info session on ELA, math testing

× Expand The Warrensburg Central School will have an informational session on Tuesday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the school gym regarding new online testing procedures for grades 3-8.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg Central School District will host an informational session on Tuesday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m., in the gymnasium of the Elementary School, regarding the upcoming ELA and Math testing for grades 3-8.

Starting this year, students taking the ELA and Math exams in grades 7 and 8 will be piloting them online as part of New York State’s initiative toward paperless testing.

The state has set a goal that by the year 2020, students in grades 3-8 will be able to take the newly revised assessments online. Grades 3-4 will still be using paper-based testing.

The exams have been reduced from a three-day assessment to a two-day assessment in grades 3-8. Given there will be computer based testing at the middle level, the school now has a larger window of time in which to complete the assessments.

Teachers will share sample questions and there will be a question and answer session.