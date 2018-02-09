WCS/ELCS Merger Committee examines staffing data

WESTPORT | The Westport Central and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools Merger Committee meeting in January looked at staffing numbers from both schools.

Staffing numbers are similar at both districts, although salaries are somewhat higher at WCS.

There are 34 teachers at ELCS and 28.5 at Westport. The average salary of teachers at ELCS is $59,646; at WCS, $62,191.

The cost to “level up” ELCS teachers to Westport’s salary range in a merger would be $148,105.

Four school clerks at ELCS earn an average $32,062, while three at WCS earn an average of $40,107.

Transportation personnel at ELCS earn an average of $29,453, while the six at Westport earn an average of $35,029.

The net staff savings in a merged district with combined teaching, administrative and support positions, a report says, would be about $255,832 when adjusted for the “leveling up” of wages for ELCS staff.

At the start of each meeting, consultants review material presented in prior months.

Some data highlights from earlier sessions show:

• The student and staff days in both districts are identical;

• 40.6 percent of the juniors and seniors from ELCS go to BOCES while 18.5 percent of the juniors and seniors from Westport go to BOCES classes;

• 33 percent of the secondary classes at ELCS have fewer than 10 students while 73 percent of Westport’s classes have fewer than 10 students;

• A merged district would be able to offer all of the courses that are currently offered in both districts and have efficiencies to offer more courses or reduce staff;

• ELCS was built in 1951; WCS in 1933.

• The 2015 (state) Building Condition Survey identified slightly more than $1 million of work to be considered in each districts’ school buildings;

• Both districts have bus garages that are severely deteriorated;

• Outdoor athletic facilities in both districts are fairly inadequate;

• Both schools function as community centers and are used by a number of outside groups.

After the meeting, ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne said the consultants did a fine job in presenting staffing data.

“I hope more community members attend these meetings, as there’s great information that would help resolve much misinformation that’s out there,” he said. “We’re planning a second newsletter for mid-February to continue keeping the community informed.”