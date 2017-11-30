Wee Care childcare growing in Lewis

× “Miss Megan” Kubiak settles in for story time with three of the young pre-kindergarten class at Wee Care in Lewis. The childcare center opened in the former elementary school next to the Town Hall and has a few openings for youngsters age six weeks to five-years-old. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | For Megan Kubiak, working with young children is a perfect career. Her daily story times, playtime and early educational instruction are built around the interest of little learners.

Wee Care in Lewis is the newest childcare addition to what once was the elementary school in town.

“We love watching the kids grow, watching them learn, seeing when that light goes off,” Kubiak said.

Wee Care is in the brightly lit lower rooms of the former schoolhouse, which also holds the Lewis Town Court upstairs and the Adirondack Community Action Program Early Head Start.

A year-long daycare facility, Wee Care opened at the beginning of the year providing daycare and early education for children age six weeks to five.

Kathy Bogdziewicz, ACAP childcare resource and referral coordinator, also works with the tots.

The babies and tiny tots have their rooms on the northern end of the first floor, with the pre-kindergarteners on the south side.

“We have a play-based program designed for each child,” Bogdziewicz said.

The pre-K area has phonetic and alphabet easels and areas where the children complete art projects. Outdoor play areas behind the school are fenced in, and the kids make supervised trips with caregivers and teachers to the town-owned playground just across the street.

The emerging childcare program has gone well these past 10 months since opening, Bogdziewicz said.

“The children are all prepared for kindergarten when they move on.”

As the school year began, 10 children were signed up for childcare here.

There are still a few openings for both the babies care and for toddlers in the pre-K rooms.

Bogdziewicz said parents who would like to learn more about Wee Care can stop in and visit. Packets about the program are available in the center’s office.

“We would invite people to come in and check out the program,” Bogdziewicz said.

Parents who would like to find out about childcare subsidies available can also call ACAP at 518-873-3207 and ask about Wee Care childcare.