Weeklong cycle tour gears up

SCHROON LAKE — This year Cycle Adirondacks will begin in Schroon Lake.

It all starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Woods Lodge lawn in Schroon Lake.

Now in its third year, the weeklong event will host 250 guests and volunteers from 30 states and provinces and provide free community entertainment each evening.

The Aug. 19-25 Cycle Adirondacks tour has additional overnight stops in Keene Valley (Aug. 21-23) and Saranac Lake (Aug. 23-25).

Cycle Adirondacks also has a new Day Tripper option, inviting local residents to join the event during the out-and-back ride days of the week-long tour.

“Cycle Adirondacks looks for every opportunity to provide our guests a true sense of place,” said Cycle Adirondacks Co-Director Doug Haney. “We can’t think of a better way to do that than invite members of our communities to ride with us and continue their conversations into the afternoon and evening with free music and entertainment.”

The Aug. 20, 22 and 24 Cycle Adirondacks routes feature two out-and-back ride distances from each of the three overnight host communities. Cyclists interested in the Day Tripper option should sign up in advance at cycleadirondacks.com, where a schedule is also available.

Registration includes an event t-shirt and a catered lunch.

Day Tripper registration is $55 per rider. Full ride registration, with only a few spots left, is $1,395.