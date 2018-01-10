Weekly Lake George fireworks jeopardized

LAKE GEORGE | The weekly Thursday night fireworks which many thousands of people to Lake George may be canceled this summer unless local merchants pay towards their cost, Lake George Mayor Bob Blais said this week.

Blais has sent out a letter to local store owners and area businesses stating that due to expensive projects the village is undertaking this year, it can no longer foot the $60,000 sponsorship cost.

That money — drawn from occupancy tax revenue — needs to go towards renovating the Shepard Park rest rooms and several other pending projects, he said.

“It will take $180,000 to do the job right in upgrading the rest rooms so they are a credit to our community,” Blais said, noting that Shepard Park is booked with events every night through this summer.

In addition, the village is facing costs of improving and enlarging the Shepard Park amphitheater, repairing the village Visitors Center, and renovating the village sewer plant, which is expected to cost local taxpayers $14 million after grants reduce the net cost.

In prior years, Blais has sent out letters to many dozens of businesses seeking support for fireworks, and he’s had minimal response except for a few generous donors, he said, noting that local merchants directly benefit from the aerial displays that draw huge crowds.

“As the Thursday night fireworks are one of our most popular promotions — they draw people from all over — it’s only fair that the merchants pay for them,” he said.

Blais said the village government would continue to sponsor the traditional Fourth of July fireworks plus three or four other special aerial shows accompanying such events as the Adirondack Nationals Car Show and the Hemmings Concours d’Elegance auto show which is returning to Lake George Sept. 14 through 16.

Blais added that he would be asking Lake George Chamber of Commerce officials for their group to contribute towards the cost of Thursday night fireworks.

Presently, the town of Lake George pays the village about $17,000 annually towards events and fireworks.

“Unless we find enough sponsors to pick up costs, we’re looking at a reduced number of fireworks shows,” he said. “We need people to step up to the plate.”