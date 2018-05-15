Weibrecht calls it a career

× Expand Keith Lobdell Andrew Weibrecht talks to members of the media at the Mirror Lake Inn upon his retirement from competitive downhill skiing May 11. Weibrecht plans to head back to college to finish his degree in Earth Sciences and also will work at the inn, which is owned by his parents.

SARANAC LAKE | Saying that the timing was right and he wants to be able to chase his children around “as fast as I have to,” Olympic skier Andrew Weibrecht has called it a career.

The Saranac Lake native said now was the right time to leave the sport as a professional.

His daughters — the second is expected in June — are a main reason.

“You miss a lot at that age when you are traveling for seven, eight weeks at a time,” Weibrecht said. “Last December, I started thinking about it, but since I had put in the work I wanted to get through the Olympics. I wanted to wrap everything up the way I wanted it to be.”

Weibrecht earned a bronze medal at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010 before earning silver in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

“I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted, but it was a great experience and I leave the sport with no regrets,” he said.

While no longer racing, Weibrecht said he would like to work with the youth in the sport through private lessons and through the New York Ski Education Foundation (NYSEF), where he got his start in the sport.

“I started at NYSEF when I was five,” he said. “Diann Roffe had just won her gold medal when I was there and that was a big influence. Having gotten that NYSEF support, I would like to come full circle with that and give back as much as I can.”

Now retired, Weibrecht will head back to school at Dartmouth College, where he hopes to complete his Environmental Science degree starting in the fall. He will also be working more with the Mirror Lake Inn, which is the family business in Lake Placid, owned by parents, Ed and Lisa Weibrecht.

He also hopes to follow another one of his passions.

“I just started to work on getting my fishing, hiking, camping and water sports guiding licenses,” he said.

Weibrecht added the one thing he will miss the least is the traveling.

“Even from a young age, I hated leaving home to stay in a hotel room for seven-to-eight weeks,” he said. “I love being here.”