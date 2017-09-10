Welcome back!

File photo
Students from throughout the North Country headed back for the first day of school this week.
ELIZABETHTOWN | The air is a little cooler, the days are getting shorter and a feeling of fall is in the air.
That also means back to school time for the North Country’s school districts, as many open their doors and freshly waxed floors to students, parents, faculty and staff following the long Labor Day weekend.
Sun Community News sent out a questionnaire to local superintendents asking them about the upcoming school year and what parents and students can expect. Below are some of their answers:
AuSable Valley Central School
“We are very excited about their return to school and we look forward to witnessing their many success and accomplishments,” said Superintendent Paul Savage, as AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS) opened for classes Sept. 6. “We want the students to know we are here for them and also to make the most of their school years and to take advantage of all that our school district offers by getting involved in what makes you happy and with the goal of making a difference.”
Savage said progress was made throughout the district with wireless infrastructure during the simmer months, along with a number of new faculty and staff members.
“We are excited about the new staff members that we have hired and welcome them to the Patriot family,” he said.
Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School
“We’re going to have an excellent school year in 2017-18,” said Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) Superintendent Scott Osborne about the opening day Sept. 7. “We have great new teachers and staff members on the team. We finished last year with high positivity and excitement for the new school year; that new school year is now, it’s going be a great one.”
Osborne said the building received a deep cleaning of classrooms, rest rooms and hallways over the summer and applied to the state Education Department seeking funding for a pre-K class to be added.
“Our pre-K class would be operated in partnership with Adirondack Community Action Programs, and we’re hoping to hear from the state by late October on the status of our application,” Osborne said.
New faculty and staff members include Rhonda Sloper, kindergarten; Courtney Rock, first grade; Nicole Trainor, building substitute teacher; Larry Cooney, bus driver/cleaner; Amy Keech, cafeteria; and Katie Clark, cafeteria.
Keene Central School
“This year is a fresh opportunity to have another great year,” said Keene Central School (KCS) Superintendent Dan Mayberry, ahead of Keene’s Sept. 7 opening. “Over the summer we have focused on general maintenance and cleaning of the building, as well as the reconstruction of our school sign, which is still in progress.”
Nicky Gabrielson has joined the KCS faculty as a part-time elementary counselor, while Julieanne Fraser will teach elementary Spanish and Jesse Summo joined the custodial department.
Westport Central School
“We’ll be striving to provide you — and each other student we serve — with a very solid and productive year of learning,” said Interim Superintendent A. Paul Scott as the school opens its doors to students Sept. 7. “At Westport, we promote high expectations to create a learning environment that encourages our students to achieve at high levels. We believe education is a lifelong commitment to learning that is a shared responsibility among students, their families, our employees and the greater Westport school community.”

Program spaces received a deep cleaning, floors were polished and classrooms were relocated to other program spaces as part of continued efforts to best meet the interests and needs of the students. An emergency heating system boiler replacement project was authorized as well.
New faculty and staff at the school includes Randy DeZalia as director of buildings, grounds and transportation services; Jamie Dickerson as teacher aide; Erin Barton as social studies teacher; Sarah Delong as long-term substitute English teacher; Kellie Porter as school psychologist; David Snyder as physical education teacher; Marie Williams as special education teacher; Emily Zurschmit as speech and language pathologist; and Tracey Cross-Baker as guidance counselor.
Willsboro Central School
“I always mention to our students the secret for success: show up, pay attention and do your work,” said Willsboro Central School (WCS) Superintendent Stephen Broadwell, as classes begin Sept. 7. “Our maintenance staff has done a great job of cleaning and preparing our building for the upcoming school year. We are excited to be installing building-wide Wi-Fi during the fall semester. We will also be installing a new camera security system throughout the campus during the upcoming school year.”
New faculty and staff include Leighann Greene, elementary special education; Katie Gibbons, speech; Reagan Monarch, art; David Magurk, mechanic/maintenance); John Sucharzewski, supervisor of building, grounds and transportation; and Suzette Montville, teaching assistant.