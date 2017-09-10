Welcome back!

× Expand File photo Students from throughout the North Country headed back for the first day of school this week.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The air is a little cooler, the days are getting shorter and a feeling of fall is in the air.

That also means back to school time for the North Country’s school districts, as many open their doors and freshly waxed floors to students, parents, faculty and staff following the long Labor Day weekend.

Sun Community News sent out a questionnaire to local superintendents asking them about the upcoming school year and what parents and students can expect. Below are some of their answers:

AuSable Valley Central School

“We are very excited about their return to school and we look forward to witnessing their many success and accomplishments,” said Superintendent Paul Savage, as AuSable Valley Central School (AVCS) opened for classes Sept. 6. “We want the students to know we are here for them and also to make the most of their school years and to take advantage of all that our school district offers by getting involved in what makes you happy and with the goal of making a difference.”

Savage said progress was made throughout the district with wireless infrastructure during the simmer months, along with a number of new faculty and staff members.

“We are excited about the new staff members that we have hired and welcome them to the Patriot family,” he said.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School

“We’re going to have an excellent school year in 2017-18,” said Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) Superintendent Scott Osborne about the opening day Sept. 7. “We have great new teachers and staff members on the team. We finished last year with high positivity and excitement for the new school year; that new school year is now, it’s going be a great one.”

Osborne said the building received a deep cleaning of classrooms, rest rooms and hallways over the summer and applied to the state Education Department seeking funding for a pre-K class to be added.

“Our pre-K class would be operated in partnership with Adirondack Community Action Programs, and we’re hoping to hear from the state by late October on the status of our application,” Osborne said.

New faculty and staff members include Rhonda Sloper, kindergarten; Courtney Rock, first grade; Nicole Trainor, building substitute teacher; Larry Cooney, bus driver/cleaner; Amy Keech, cafeteria; and Katie Clark, cafeteria.