Welcome back!

PLATTSBURGH | The air is a little cooler, the days are getting shorter, and a feeling of fall is in the air.

That also means back to school time for the North Country’s school districts, as many opened their doors and freshly waxed floors to students, parents, faculty and staff following the long Labor Day weekend.

Sun Community News sent out a questionnaire to local superintendents asking them about the upcoming school year and what parents and students can expect. Below are some of their answers:

Chazy Central Rural School

“Get ready for an exciting year,” said Superintendent John Fairchild, prior to the Sept. 7 opening of classes. “The teachers will be using new technology that will widen the resources for instruction.”

Of the new technology, Fairchild said:

“Before the school year begins, we hope to finish installation of new interactive televisions in most classrooms.

“These replace our aging Smart Boards and Mimeos.

“In addition, early in the school year we will be issuing Chromebooks for our students in fourth to seventh grade,” he said. “The Chromebooks will be used to supplement and modify instruction for these grade levels.”

Fairchild said along with new faculty and staff members, some members were also moving into new positions.

“Katie McCasland is switching from special education to sixth grade, while Amy Williams and Julie Withrow are new special education teachers,” he said. “Alexander Malsan is our new music teacher and chorus director; Kari Prescott is a new math teacher for grades 7-12; Tricia McCartney is our new part-time assistant principal; Christy Barcomb is a new teacher aide and Conor Trapeni is a new network and systems technician.”

Northern Adirondack Central School

“We are excited to have all of our students back on campus,” said Superintendent Laura Marlow, as students reported back to Northern Adirondack Sept. 5. “The faculty and staff have been working very hard over the summer to ensure that every student who walks through our doors is in a safe, secure and productive learning environment.”

New café tables have been purchased for the middle and high school, as well as the elementary buildings, as part of that summer improvement. A gazebo, donated by the local parent-teacher organization, was also installed near the elementary playground.