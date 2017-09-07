Welcome back!

Chad McDermott Chad McDermott - stock.adobe.com
PLATTSBURGH | The air is a little cooler, the days are getting shorter, and a feeling of fall is in the air.
That also means back to school time for the North Country’s school districts, as many opened their doors and freshly waxed floors to students, parents, faculty and staff following the long Labor Day weekend.
Sun Community News sent out a questionnaire to local superintendents asking them about the upcoming school year and what parents and students can expect. Below are some of their answers:
Chazy Central Rural School
“Get ready for an exciting year,” said Superintendent John Fairchild, prior to the Sept. 7 opening of classes. “The teachers will be using new technology that will widen the resources for instruction.”
Of the new technology, Fairchild said:
“Before the school year begins, we hope to finish installation of new interactive televisions in most classrooms.
“These replace our aging Smart Boards and Mimeos.
“In addition, early in the school year we will be issuing Chromebooks for our students in fourth to seventh grade,” he said. “The Chromebooks will be used to supplement and modify instruction for these grade levels.”
Fairchild said along with new faculty and staff members, some members were also moving into new positions.
“Katie McCasland is switching from special education to sixth grade, while Amy Williams and Julie Withrow are new special education teachers,” he said. “Alexander Malsan is our new music teacher and chorus director; Kari Prescott is a new math teacher for grades 7-12; Tricia McCartney is our new part-time assistant principal; Christy Barcomb is a new teacher aide and Conor Trapeni is a new network and systems technician.”
Northern Adirondack Central School
“We are excited to have all of our students back on campus,” said Superintendent Laura Marlow, as students reported back to Northern Adirondack Sept. 5. “The faculty and staff have been working very hard over the summer to ensure that every student who walks through our doors is in a safe, secure and productive learning environment.”
New café tables have been purchased for the middle and high school, as well as the elementary buildings, as part of that summer improvement. A gazebo, donated by the local parent-teacher organization, was also installed near the elementary playground.
Marlow said the school has made two new additions to the faculty and staff: Joshua Weiss, guidance office clerk, and Robin Garrow, math teacher at the middle/high school.
Peru Central School
“Peru Central School becomes a ‘school’ when students return, and we look forward to their return,” said Peru Interim Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston.
Classes started at Peru on Sept. 6.
“The 2017-18 school year promises to be a year filled with new challenges and learning,” she said.
The school has worked on its bus bay and lift over the summer while improving the soccer fields, along with general painting and renovations to the buildings.
“Many positions were filled at all levels,” Johnston said, about new staffing at the school. “A vacancy for a teacher of strings remains open.”
Saranac Central School
“Give your best effort on day one and set the tone for the rest of the year,” said Superintendent John Parks, as kids were welcomed back to school on Sept. 6.
Parks said there was a lot of work done over the summer to improve the athletic complexes at the school.
“The track was resurfaced, and the Sullivan Sports Park soccer fields and parking lot were completed,” Parks said. “The Morrisonville Elementary office was also refurbished, and auditorium lighting updated to LED.”
Kate McCallister has joined the staff as a middle school counselor. Kristen Napper has been hired as a Morrisonville Elementary special education teacher, and Sandie Rock was hired as the high school, middle school librarian.
Representatives of the Plattsburgh City Central School District, Beekmantown Central School District and Northeastern Clinton Central School did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print.