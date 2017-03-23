Welcome to Parker Family Maple Farm

Owners welcome public for the second Maple Weekend March 25-26

by

WEST CHAZY — A lot has changed at the Parker Family Maple Farm since 1889.  

More than 100 years ago, Adolphus and Amelia Parker purchased 60 acres of land in West Chazy. They drove 800 taps in the surrounding maple trees and built a 20-foot by 20-foot sugarhouse. 

Today, the founding couple’s great grandchildren, Michael and Kristina, operate the business that has grown to more than 700 acres and 80,000 taps.  

The sugarhouse makes more than 30,000 gallons of maple syrup a year. 

That golden liquid is used for all of their maple products that are both certified organic and kosher.   

Cream, hot chocolate mix, tea, granulated sugar and sugar candies are just a few examples of what the siblings haves to offer here.

Parker Family Maple Farm sells these items in their year-round retail store. A gift shop and seasonal restaurant are also on site.  

“Production is good,” Michael said last week. “We have a strong retail business.”  

Parker Family Maple Farm will be open for the second Maple Weekend on March 25 and 26 to showcase what they have to offer.  

Guests of all ages will be able to enjoy a pancake breakfast, wagon rides, tours of the farm, demonstrations of the maple syrup production process and samples of maple ice cream and other treats.  

“We really take pride in all our products,” Kristina said. “Our whole livelihood is maple syrup.”  

The future looks bright for the farm, said the siblings, as they plan on adding more taps and expanding their establishment and product line.  

“We really enjoy making maple syrup,” Michael said. “I can’t think of a better way to make a living.”  

Parker Family Maple Farm is located on 1043 Slosson Road in West Chazy. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 518-493-6761 or email sales@parkerfamilymaple.com.

