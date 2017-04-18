West Chazy couple hoping to open food and ice cream stand

CHAZY — A new eatery might be opening in town this summer.

West Chazy couple Andrew and Tara Hemingway are hoping to open The Ballpark — a food and ice cream stand — on Gonyea Road sometime this summer.

“We noticed that we don’t have this offering in our area and everyone likes to get ice cream every now and again,” Andrew said. “We want to provide that for families.”

Besides different kinds of regular and soft serve ice cream, the eatery will sell a variety of hot goods, such as hot dogs, hamburgers, sausages and french fries.

Customers will be able to eat outside or inside, which will accommodate between 45 to 50 people, said Andrew.

The building will be located on the site of the old baseball field in the hamlet of Scotia behind D&D Meats on Route 22, where a similar food stand once stood.

Construction is already underway on the building.

The Hemingway’s are currently seeking approval from the Chazy town, zoning and planning boards to open its doors.

“We do want this to happen,” he said. “And we’re going to whatever it takes to make it happen.”

The goal is to be open for business by Memorial Day weekend, said Andrew. But the Hemingway’s are leaning more toward a mid-summer opening if they get the OK by all the boards.

Chazy Supervisor Mark Henry said he currently doesn’t have a stance on the proposed establishment.

“I don’t have an opinion yet,” he said. “If it does come to the town board after zoning and planning, I do look forward to learning more about it.”

The town board meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. in the Chazy Town Hall on Route 9. The planning board meets the third Monday of every month, while zoning meets the second Tuesday. Both meetings take place at 7 p.m. in the town hall.