West sentenced 5 to 15 years in fatal boat crash case

× Expand Shawn LaChapelle Special to The Post-Star A Warren County Court officer and a county corrections officer escort Alex West — convicted of killing 8-year-old Charlotte McCue in a horrific boat crash on Lake George in July — to his seat at a sentencing hearing held June 5. West was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison in the case that has garnered national attention.

QUEENSBURY — Alexander West was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison June 5 for his role in a hit-and-run boat crash on Lake George last July that killed eight-year-old Charlotte McCue — and spurred national media attention.

Warren County Judge John Hall imposed the sentence after three of the child’s family members gave impassioned statements in court that described how their lives were devastated by the horrid collision.

West was found guilty on May 8 of eight charges stemming from the July 25 crash, in which the speedboat he was driving careened up and over a classic wooden boat in which Charlotte and her family members had been passengers — killing Charlotte instantly and seriously injuring her mother, Courtney McCue.

The McCues had been on vacation, visiting the children’s grandparents at the couple’s home on Lake George’s Cramer Point.

Charlotte, who had sleeping in her mother’s lap, was mangled by the propeller of West’s boat. Witnesses had said West and his passengers fled the scene, ignoring the loud screams of Charlotte’s family members. West hid from police for about 11 hours before turning himself in the next morning.

‘OUT OF NOWHERE’

Charlotte’s mother and grandparents asked Hall to impose the maximum sentence allowable by law, because of his reckless behavior.

Courtney McCue described the intense emotional and physical pain she’s endured since the crash — and can never escape.

“I will live with my broken heart forever, because of the loss of my dear Charlotte. These days, I would rather by anyone else other than Courtney McCue, because it hurts too much to walk in my shoes,” she said.

Since the fatal crash, she wakes up repeatedly at night, reliving the “horror of that terrible evening,” grieving for the loss of her daughter.

“She was asleep on my lap, and then out of nowhere, she was cut to shreds in a matter of seconds by Alexander West’s boat,” she said in her tearful victim’s impact statement at the sentencing.

Before the crash on July 25, West had spent about eight hours at Log Bay Day, an annual mass boat party renowned for its drinking, substance abuse and rowdy behavior.

Blood tests performed following West’s apprehension showed that West had ingested a variety of drugs, and at the trial witnesses said he had snorted cocaine, ingested hashish oil and had consumed many alcoholic drinks that day.

‘A COWARD’

Courtney’s husband Eric McCue also expressed his grief as well as anger over the terror-filled evening and its aftermath. His statement was read by Robert Knarr, Charlotte’s grandfather, who had piloted the craft hit by West’s boat.

Knarr said his son-in-law had stayed away from Monday’s sentencing hearing to avoid media attention — but also because he couldn’t stand being in the same room with West.

“He killed my daughter, he maimed my wife, he scarred my children and has emotionally crippled countless members of my extended family,” Eric McCue said in the statement that Knarr read. “These are choices he made that he is forced to pay the consequences for. Alex drove his boat over the top of my family — Without more than a split second of deliberation, he chose to skulk away from the carnage he had just created,” the statement continued, calling West “a coward.”

“While others all around the lake sprung into action to try to help, Alex and his friends left the scene as quiet as they could — ignoring the screams from a few feet away,” McCue’s statement continued. “To this day, he stands before you unwilling to take responsibility for his actions.”

Courtney said that Charlotte’s siblings were profoundly traumatized by what they witnessed that evening on the boat ride, she said.

“Raising two children that were there the night of the tragic events is excruciating,” she said. “There is no amount of therapies in the world that can reverse the damage that was done to the children there that night.”

Christine Knarr, Charlotte’s step-grandmother, also described the emotional aftermath as devastating.

“Alexander West has shattered the hearts of four generations in our family,” she said.

Courtney tearfully recalled Charlotte’s attributes.

“She was a spectacular, freckly-faced firecracker, with a scratchy voice,” McCue said. “She was fearless and determined to do the best in whatever she set her mind to do, whether that was gymnastics, reading, surfing — you name it.”

She also described Charlotte as helpful and compassionate — and the pride of relatives.

“Truly my wish is to have Charlotte back in my arms, but since that’s not possible, the man that has stolen her life should be punished forever,” she said.

‘HAUNTED’

While the McCues and Knarrs characterized West as callous and lacking in remorse for his actions, defense attorney Cheryl Coleman said otherwise in her statement to the court.

“He is not perfect, but he is sensitive, he is gentle, and he is caring,” she said, describing his demeanor in a phone call she received months after his arrest, during which he described a serious accident involving his parents.

Coleman, who in the three-week trial portrayed the boat crash as merely an accident — claiming West had the right-of-way — side-stepped the issue of West’s culpability at Monday’s sentencing.

“We respectfully disagree with the jury’s assessment of his criminal responsibility, but that does not mean that Alex isn’t tortured by his knowledge that he had a part in this tragedy that left (Charlotte’s) family forever shattered.”

The jury found West guilty of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, criminally negligent homicide, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation of a vessel, boating while ability impaired, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Halting occasionally between words at Monday’s sentencing, West read a statement to the court, saying he was “haunted” by the incident. In the trial, West had not testified nor made a public statement.

“My guilty plea does not mean I do not regret being involved in the accident that killed Charlotte,” he continued at the hearing.

“I want you and the McCue family to know I pray for all of us every day,” he told Hall.

Earlier in the hearing, Warren County District Attorney Kate Hogan, who prosecuted the case, had objected to the fatal collision being referred to as an “accident” as it had during the trial.

“This case is not anything close to an accident —this was reckless conduct,” she said, noting that West’s blood tests performed after the crash showed he had ingested ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana as well as alcohol. Coleman objected, as this evidence wasn’t introduced at the trial because a written warrant hadn’t been obtained before the test was administered.

Dozens of uniformed state police and county Sheriff’s officers stood solemnly at the back of the courtroom during the hour-long hearing.

In her sentencing plea, Coleman asked Hall to consider West’s lack of criminal record, to not focus on retribution for his actions, and to consider that West had accomplished his pre-trial supervision program exhibiting good behavior.

In announcing the sentence, Hall agreed that West had not incurred any prior arrests or convictions, and there were no findings of any “intentional conduct” by West in the crash. Hall also said West had completed the pre-trial supervision program with “complete success,” and he’d not exhibited any addiction to alcohol or drugs in the last several months.

While some news broadcasts and press reports had predicted that West was facing 22 or more years of incarceration with several of the sentences would be running consecutively, on Monday Judge Hall surprised not only a few reporters, but West’s attorney.

“It appears both appropriate and supported by law that the defendant be sentenced to concurrent times, as operation of the vessel was a ‘material element’ of both the assault and homicide charge as well as leaving the scene of an accident,” Hall said as he announced the 5-to-15 years sentence, the maximum term for second-degree manslaughter, the most serious charge West was convicted of.

Following the hearing, Coleman offered her thoughts.

“We came in expecting that (John Hall) would stack the sentences for manslaughter and leaving the scene, so we’re grateful he didn’t do that — It’s my understanding and experience that you can, but he didn’t.” she said, adding that she had predicted a minimum total sentence of 7-1/3 years and a maximum of 22 years.

West will be eligible for parole after five years’ incarceration, and his maximum of 15 years could be reduced to 10 years on the basis of good behavior.

Coleman added that she’d be filing a notice of appeal the following day, but she estimated that it would take a year or so for an appeal to be heard in court.

Hogan declined to make a statement to the press after the sentencing, but she told Post-Star reporter Don Lehman later that she was gratified that Hall imposed the maximum term for the most serious charge.