Westelcom increases North Country network capacity

WATERTOWN | Westelcom Networks has announced that the company had completed a major network enhancement, expanding its core bandwidth 10 times its previous network capacity.

This expanded capability will enhance Westelcom’s ability to deliver ultra high-speed broadband, internet and ethernet services.

Fully redundant and ringed, the network expands across six counties and internationally into Montreal, with private connections to Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s cloud platforms.

The company was able to afford the upgrade through a recent waiver granted to Westelcom by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), according to Westelcom President and General Manager Paul Barton.

In April 2017, the FCC granted Westelcom a limited waiver to remain as a “rural carrier” which allows the company to charge higher access rates to long distance carriers and other telecommunications service providers who originate and terminate interstate calls on Westelcom’s network.

In July, Westelcom was recognized by the NTCA — a rural broadband association — as the first state certified gig-capable provider.

The company joined a national campaign to build awareness and industry recognition of community-based telecom providers that have built communication networks capable of delivering internet speeds of one gigabit per second or greater, which is 100 times faster than most services currently available in much of the country.

Westelcom’s network currently supports internet and phone services to over 3,000 businesses, multiple municipalities, two tele-medicine networks, nine regional hospitals, several educational facilities and over 120 health care facilities.