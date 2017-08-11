Westelcom welcomes new systems admin

Major projects to include network upgrades, firewall service

WATERTOWN — Westelcom has hired a new software systems administrator.

Kyle Pendersen’s main roles will be to manage and deploy hosted product offerings and to develop, design and maintain mobile and web applications as well as to support information and software systems.

Pendersen’s major projects for 2017 are to support the upgrade of Westelcom’s geographically redundant transport network to 100 gigabytes along with developing a hosted firewall service offering. Pendersen holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Clarkson University in Potsdam.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines