Westelcom welcomes new systems admin

WATERTOWN — Westelcom has hired a new software systems administrator.

Kyle Pendersen’s main roles will be to manage and deploy hosted product offerings and to develop, design and maintain mobile and web applications as well as to support information and software systems.

Pendersen’s major projects for 2017 are to support the upgrade of Westelcom’s geographically redundant transport network to 100 gigabytes along with developing a hosted firewall service offering. Pendersen holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Clarkson University in Potsdam.