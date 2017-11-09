Westport budget comes in under cap

× Expand File photo Westport Town Hall

WESTPORT | The 2018 spending plan in Westport is slightly below the state mandated tax-levy cap.

Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the tax levy cap increase allocation came in at 1.6 percent.

“Westport is under the tax cap by about $400,” Tyler said.

The total tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — is $945,000 for fiscal year 2018, up a total of $23,806 from current year spending, Tyler said.

Total appropriations are $1,959,426.55.

Tyler said the tax rate per $1,000 of real property value is $3.96, up from $3.86, an increase of 10 cents per thousand.

This amounts to a $10 increase on a $100,000 home.

Tyler said no big-ticket purchases were included in the 2018 budget.

“We’re not going to purchase any large items this year. We have a 10-year program as far as vehicles are concerned, and this year we aren’t buying anything.”

Westport purchases vehicles with cash up front, he said.

The town is looking to finish up the town hall project and begins moving back into the renovated space this week.

“We are looking ahead at the Department of Public Works garage and at the fire station in Westport. We would like to work together with the fire district for options on a combined project,” Tyler said.

Westport’s Budget Hearing will be held on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the renovated Town Hall.

