Westport budget defeated

File photo Westport Central School District voters opted to not approve the adopted budget plan for the 2018-19 school year, which will lead to a second vote.

WESTPORT | The only Essex County school budget to ask its residents for a super-majority yes was spurned by its voters on Tuesday.

Westport Central School District residents voted 171-131 against the budget proposal.

The budget asked for a 9.98 percent increase in the school tax levy, well above the state’s tax levy cap, requiring an approval of 60 perent or more of the district’s voters.

“We as a board will have to meet and decide what we are going to do with a second vote,” said school board president Alice LaRock. “We have to ask ourselves if we will put up the same budget or will we have to make some compromises.”

Board member Jim Carroll, who won his seat back in a 153-146 vote against Medera Sherman, said the board feels they have cut all they can with the budget which was defeated.

“Will we have to make cuts, because if we do, I feel we are putting something up that compromises the educational programs at the school.”

Superintendent A. Paul Scott said the board will hold a special meeting within the next week to move forward on a new budget proposal.

A proposal for the purchase of a truck and mower was approved in Westport, 231-76.

ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS

In the district looking to potentially merge with Westport, residents in the Elizabethtown-Lewis district passed the budget with a 163-24 vote. Incumbent school board members Alan Jones and Danielle Bikowitz both received 164 votes to retain their board seats.

WILLSBORO

Residents in Willsboro voted 193-124 in favor of the adopted 2018-19 school spending plan. In the race for school board, incumbent president Phyllis Klein received 182 votes, while Heather Sheehan received 174 votes to earn seats on the board. Sunnie Lobdell received 138 votes, finishing third and out of a board seat.

AUSABLE VALLEY

The voters in the AuSable Valley School District voted 324-102 to approve the 2018-19 spending plan, while incumbent board members Sherry Snow (333 votes), Robyn Pray (320) and Mark Allen (294) were re-elected.

KEENE CENTRAL

The budget was approved 120 yes, 11 no, 1 blank.

Aaron Miller narrowly won the open school Board seat with 67 votes, succeeding Angela Durant, who received 64 votes.