Westport Central hires new superintendent

WESTPORT — Five years ago, A. Paul Scott, then serving as an interim, turned the keys of Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School over to new leader Scott Osborne.

Osborne did the same on Tuesday, handing the keys of the Westport Central School administration over to the former Peru Central leader as the new interim.

“He has a lot of experience and expertise in both large and smaller schools and we felt he would be a perfect fit for our district,” Westport school board president Alice LaRock.

Scott was appointed at the July 11 reorganizational and monthly meeting of the board, and will start on or about July 17. Scott will be paid $425 per full day of work and is expected to provide up to 200 days of service to the school for the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

“The board of education felt it was essential to select and interim school district leader who could engage in collaborative fashion with the board, administrators, faculty and support operations staff to ensure a smooth opening of classes in September and a productive 2017-18 school year,” Osborne said in a statement.

Osborne, who took over the superintendent position at Westport a year ago as part of what was planned to be a two-year experiment serving both Westport and ELCS, will now return to a full time position at ELCS.

MERGER IMPACT

LaRock said it was vital to ensure the interim leader committed to stay on through the upcoming merger study between the Westport and ELCS.

“We wanted someone who could commit to the full school year so we can see what is going to happen at the end of the merger study,” she said.

LaRock said there were four candidates for the position, with one offering to be at the district only through February.

She added the school will not start a search for a new, full-time chief administrator until after the merger study has taken its course.

“We would hate to have someone come in for half a term and then possibly have to be let go,” LaRock said.

The first meeting of the School Community Advisory Committee will take place Aug. 23, with 10 representatives from each school district coming together to work out a merger plan through a series of meetings.

The Westport portion of the committee was completed at the July 11 meeting as teacher Tonya Lackey was picked to be one of two faculty members of the committee, partnered with Jason Fiegl, who was previously appointed.

ELCS finalized their committee members on July 10, appointing Keegan Sewell as the student member of the committee and community member Dina Garvey as a replacement for community member Amanda Pulsifer.