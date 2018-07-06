Westport Central kiddos meet neigh-bors

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo / Kim Dedam Visiting with a miniature horse, a Westport Central School kindergarten student smiled shyly. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo / Kim Dedam Westport Central School Kindergarten Teacher Julie Bissell initiated the Character Education curriculum visit to Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue 14 years ago, and students now graduated from Westport visit the farm and sometimes volunteer to help with chores. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo / Kim Dedam Kindergarten students from Westport Central School took a look around the big arena at Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue. They visited as part of the school Character Education curriculum, to learn about animal care and taking responsibility for pets. Prev Next

WESTPORT | Character education programs at Westport Central School start with meeting local farmers.

For 14 years, soon after Crane Mountain Valley Horse Rescue settled in the Champlain Valley, the kindergarten class has gathered in a circle to learn how important it is to care for pets and animals.

At first, the group shared stories about their own pets, their hands raised in earnest to talk.

Some have cats and dogs, one or two or four; others have chickens.

“What are some of the things we do when we take responsibility for our animals?” Crane Mountain co-founder Nancy Van Wie asked the group of youngsters.

And the hands went up again.

“We give them food,” one student said.

“Water,” another said.

“Change the litter box,” another child answered.

“Yes, keeping your pets fed and watered and their areas nice and clean is very important,” Van Wie replied.

“A doctor,” another student said.

“Yes, pets have to see a veterinarian for vaccinations and for check-ups,” Van Wie said.

And horses, she explained, have to see a dentist.

“A dentist came here yesterday and all of the horses had their teeth cleaned,” she said of ongoing routine on a farm with big animals.

And when a blacksmith, or farrier, comes, she said, they also have their hooves trimmed.

Some of the horses at Crane Mountain were rescued from places where they didn’t get proper food or water, she explained, and arrived at the farm severely underweight or sick or injured.

Some had sores in their mouths from lack of dental care, which meant it was hard for them to eat.

And when a horse’s hooves aren’t trimmed, the nail, like a toenail, she explained, curls under their foot making it hard to walk.

“Horses need a flat surface to carry their weight,” Van Wie said.

Bringing horses back to good health means taking good care of them every day, she said.

Farm Manager Chauntel Gillilland, a former student at Westport Central School, introduced the class to a miniature horse who came to the farm underfed and very thin.

And its teeth were in very bad condition, making it hard for the horse chew.