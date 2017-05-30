Westport Central School seeking new superintendent

WESTPORT — A potential two-year experiment into sharing a superintendent between Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Schools has come to an end.

Scott Osborne announced he would be stepping down as the superintendent of Westport Central School in order to focus full-time on his duties at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central.

“On Sept. 1, 2017, I will be returning to my full-time duties at Elizabethtown-Lewis CSD as Superintendent of Schools,” Osborne said a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to have served the students of the Westport Central School, and I plan to continue a relationship of collegiality and cooperation with WCS as we share services and opportunities for our students. I plan to assist you – to the very best of my ability – during the transition period.”

Osborne told the Sun he will stay on as Westport’s chief administrator through that date or until a interim superintendent is found, whichever comes first.

“The school board will work with BOCES to find the interim and then I will return to full time at Elizabethtown-Lewis,” he said.

Once an interim is announced, that person will work with the Westport school board to decide how it wants to move forward in their organizational structure.

TWO-YEAR TRIAL

Osborne became the Westport superintendent July 1 of last year, replacing part-time superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston, who is currently serving as the interim superintendent at Peru.

At the time, both school boards approved the appointment on a two-year trial.

“I think we knew — myself, both schools and both school communities — that this was going to be a challenge to implement in a small school,” Osborne said. “You would think it would be easier, but in a small school, there is less administration and fewer supervisors.”

Through the first year, Osborne said the experience was an eye-opener.

“The initiative was definitely a challenge,” he said. “I learned a lot about myself and those I worked with at both locations. I definitely identified weaknesses in my own professional approach that I am going to strengthen.”

WCS school board president Alice LaRock said the members of the board were notified of the situation the day before the news notes announcement.

“He called to talk to me Thursday (May 25), handed in his resignation and explained some of the reasons why,” LaRock said. “He called the rest of the board that day and told the members of the faculty and staff as well.”

“That was the same day I knew,” said Osborne about his decision.

LaRock said she was surprised with the development.

“We knew when it started it would be a two-year probationary period,” she said. “I felt it was working out very well. I thought we were seeing progress.”

LaRock said the school board will take up the matter at its June meeting.

“It’s a matter of making some decisions that will be in the best interest of the district, the community and the students.”

FAMILY, PROFESSIONAL CONSIDERATIONS

Osborne said family considerations also played into his decision.

“My wife didn’t deserve the ‘me’ that was in the position this year,” he said. “My family is the most important thing to me, more so than my office or position.”

Osborne said he also felt it was important to get back to the ELCS district as a full time superintendent because of the work he had been able to help the district accomplish.

“This community has trusted me for about 7-8 years now,” he said. “I feel fortunate to be able to come back in this role. There is strong support for the budget here and strong parent support for our programs.”

Osborne added he plans to continue to work with Westport.

“This is not a matter of Elizabethtown-Lewis separating from Westport,” he said. “I have had a great neighbor in Westport for the past 7-8 years, and even before this we had worked with the school closely. I am not really going anywhere. We do not intend to stop sharing educational opportunities or our sports programs with Westport, I feel this way we will be able to work to make things better.”

A SOLID YEAR

Osborne said his time spent as the chief administrator of Westport had been a productive one.

“I will not look back thinking anything but us having a positive and productive school year in 16/17,” he said. “I will truly miss working with the students at Westport. The faculty was very good to work with. I think, with the union, we were able to have open, honest and collaborative discussions. The support staff roster has been flipped in the past couple of years and I am proud I had a say in recommending some of those names.”

Osborne said Westport will also be replacing it’s phone systems in the near future, a capital project he was able to help bring together.

MERGER STUDY AHEAD

Osborne’s departure comes after the two districts jointly resolved to conduct a formal merger study to explore the possibilities of combining the neighboring districts.

“I think it’s important for each school to have their own, central leader, especially at this time when we are coming upon the merger study,” he said. “

The districts are jointly seeking eight members to serve on a Merger Study Advisory Committee that will guide the process. Letters of interest were due June 1, with both boards making the decisions on filling those positions during their June board meetings.

A series of seven committee meeting dates have been set, with the first scheduled for Aug. 23.