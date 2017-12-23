Westport Central students get up close look at working horses

× Chad Vogel pilots Reed and Connie as he helps students at Westport Central School move rocks to the lean-to area on the grounds of the school. Photo by Keith Lobdell

WESTPORT | Several students at Westport Central School spent the day working the old-school way on pulling rocks around the grounds.

Students were able to work with draft horses, bringing in several large rocks out of a wooded area to help create seating around the fire pit area of the school’s lean-to area, which was created through science classes taught by Jason Fiegl.

“We saw these stones and thought they would make great places to sit around the fire place,” he said.

The members of the environmental science class first used railing and PVC piping to move a rock 130 feet from the trees to the lean-to by hand.

“We then thought about other ways to move the rocks and came up with the draft horses,” Fiegl said.

The teacher contacted Chad Vogel, who does natural horse drawn logging through Reber Rock Farm and has already worked with Fiegl on the project. For this project, he employed the help of draft horses Reed and Connie.

“He helped us with the logs for the lean-to,” Fiegl said. “He has been a great help with this project.”