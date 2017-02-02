Westport Central to vote on reserve funds

× Expand File photo Westport Central is seeking voter approval for the creation of two reserve funds. Polls will be open on Feb. 7.

WESTPORT — Westport Central School residents will vote next week on whether the district should create a pair of reserve funds.

The current legal language is outdated and is scheduled to expire, said Westport Central Superintendent Scott Osborne.

“To fix problems, to ensure reserves are compliant, we need to create new ones,” Osborne said.

The first proposed fund would be a transportation and maintenance equipment reserve fund with a 10-year ceiling of $500,000.

The second is a proposed capital improvement reserve fund with a limit of $1 million over 10 years.

“There are no new funds on the line here,” Osborne said.

The vote is scheduled for Feb. 7 at Westport Central from noon to 8 p.m.

Westport Central has slightly more fund balance than allowable by the state comptroller’s office.

“We don’t want to carry that fund balance,” Osborne said.

A reserve fund would help offset the local share of needed capital work in the future, he said, as well as offer a strong safeguard for taxpayers.

“Planning for the future is critical and reserve funds allow us to have a plan in place,” Osborne said.

A building condition survey in 2015 offered a thorough assessment of the district’s infrastructure.

“We certainly have a laundry list of improvements that can be made to the Westport Central School,” Osborne said. “There’s plenty of opportunity to update the facility and capitalize on energy efficiency.”

That could include upgrades to windows, lights, the heating system, floors and the district’s telecommunications systems.

“We want to keep the school facility in good shape for kids and employees as well as having safe and well-running school buses on the road,” Osborne said. “Those two things could incur very large expenses in a year-to-year budget.

“Having proper reserves can help us mitigate those long-term costs.”